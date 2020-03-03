Harry’s Place opens for 100th year in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — With spring-like weather around Connecticut, Tuesday was the perfect day for Harry’s Place in Colchester to open for its 100th season.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the drive-in spot on Broadway in Colchester has been serving burgers since 1920 and has expanded its menu through the years to include hot dogs, seafood and more than thirty flavors of ice cream and milkshakes.

The Colchester institution has been in its current location since the early 1940’s and owned by the Garet family since John and Romilda Garet bought it in 1978.

Garet said Harry’s had opened for the summer on Memorial Day weekend under previous owners but has opened earlier over the years. This year, the warm temperatures allowed Garet to open earlier than he ever had before.

Harry’s Place is open now through October.