HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic’s Saturday night match against FC Tulsa has been postponed due to COVID.

According to the team, the game is postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests of FC Tulsa covered persons. There have been no positive tests among Hartford athletic players and staff, the team said.

The match will be rescheduled to a future date and will be announced as soon as further information becomes available.