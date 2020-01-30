Hartford-based Community Renewal Team receives $1.2 million federal grant for job training program

(WTNH) — A $1.2 million federal grant was awarded to the Community Renewal Team, aimed to help at-risk young adults in the Hartford area.

The Community Renewal Team is an organization that teaches job skills. They’re offering a Construction Plus training program for 67 young adults, that will run over the next three years.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

If you want more great News 8 coverage of all your local news at 7am, come join us over on MyTV9 for more Good Morning Connecticut. You can find MyTV9 on your TV provider at one of the channels listed below.