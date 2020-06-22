1  of  2
Hartford, Bloomfield and New Britain latest in discussions to declare racism as a public health crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford and Bloomfield will be holding a meeting Monday to discuss declaring racism as a public health crisis.

Following Windsor’s unanimous call to declare racism a public health crisis, other towns and cities in Connecticut are stepping up to do the same. Hartford and Bloomfield plan to meet today to consider similar resolutions to oppose racism.

But those governments that are moving in this direction say this is not just symbolic. They say it has policy implications.

RELATED: Windsor approves resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

Windsor takes pride in being the first town in Connecticut, so when the Town Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency, officials said they wanted it to set an example for all 169 cities and towns.

New Britain officials are also on board with the proposals and scheduled a meeting for Wednesday.

At least ten local governments across the country have moved in this direction. They say the police brutality and COVID-19 impact on minority communities are interrelated. Advocates say these orders demonstrate a commitment to advancing racial equity, including health disparities.

