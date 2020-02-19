Hartford boy will go to WrestleMania thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut and WWE

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford boy battling leukemia got the surprise of his life all thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut and WWE.

“I just told him we were going somewhere to meet someone from Make-A-Wish, that’s all he knew,” says Johanna Bonilla, mom of 12-year-old Israel Rodriguez.

But, Wednesday morning, he arrived at World Wrestling Entertainment to be a guest on the live show The Bump.

Then he was greeted by wrestling star Roman Reigns, a cancer survivor himself.

“The good news is I’m in remission, y’all,” he said in a flashback clip.

It was a particularly poignant moment for the 12-year-old battling leukemia.

“Just know we’re your support system,” said Reigns, over a live feed.

A support system with a surprise…thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“We’d like to bring you down to Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania!” exclaimed the wrestler as the room erupted in cheers.

Israel – called Izzy – also heard from star John Cena before being treated to an off-air celebration. The quiet boy couldn’t hide his smile.

“I’m going to WrestleMania,” he said happily.

“We have a very special relationship and they’re very good to us and a lot of people don’t know that about WWE, the good things they do, they just know about the wrestling side of it,” says Pam Keogh, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, which has partnered with WWE many times.

“At the end of the day, we are big kids but this isn’t about me or WWE superstars, it’s about Izzy,” says pro wrestler Sheamus, who says granting wishes is the biggest win of all. “To be able to touch a child’s life like that and bring their dreams into reality is an unbelievable experience.”

The fun has just begun. Izzy, of course, is heading to WrestleMania in April. And, we’ll have more about his cancer battle coming up Monday on News 8’s Connecticut Families.

WEB EXTRA: Pro wrestler Sheamus talks about working with Make-A-Wish