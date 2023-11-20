HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members gathered at a vigil Monday night at the state capitol in Hartford to commemorate National Transgender Day of Remembrance.

It is observed on Nov. 20 every year and memorializes transgender individuals who have lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence, discrimination and prejudice.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz led a vigil on the steps of the capitol building, denouncing the hate and offering a message of hope and safety. Transgender advocates joined her to remember those whose lives were cut short either by suicide, domestic violence or hate crimes.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights group, on Monday released its annual report on fatal violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the U.S., describing the past year as an “epidemic of violence” targeting the community.

At least 33 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were killed in the last 12 months, according to Monday’s report. An overwhelming majority were young people of color, with Black transgender women disproportionately impacted.

Most victims were killed by a friend, family member or romantic partner, the report said, and guns were involved in most cases.