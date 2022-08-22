HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a violent weekend on Maple Avenue in Hartford with two shootings on the same street in less than 24 hours. One of them was deadly.

The first shooting happened around 2 o’clock Saturday morning when a woman in her twenties was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened late Saturday night when 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester was killed.

Community groups in Hartford are coming together to try to stop the violence.

“This is our home and we need to do some cleaning up in our house. We’re trying to get everyone together so we can all be on one accord and be productive and come out with some kind of solution to address the needs of the city,” said Fred Phillips, Founder of Men Standing Up Against Violence.

A peace rally will be held on labor day.