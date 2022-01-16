Hartford fire at two-story home displaces two families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters battled their second fire in less than 24 hours this morning at a two-story, six-family home.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, officials responded to 77 Woodland Dr. in the city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood for a fire on the second floor. Two units were affected during the incident, and the fire was quickly extinguished and placed under control, the fire department said.

No injures to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Two of the units were deemed uninhabitable and the department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist those families.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals office.