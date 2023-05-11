The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport off to a busy season. Multiple shows on the calendar are already sold out, including Kevin Hart, who will perform Friday evening.

This is the venue’s third season, and it’s quickly becoming a popular destination in Connecticut for guests and performers.

The hallway behind the stage is transformed before each show. An artist curates multiple posters showing the history of whoever is performing.

“The star artist comes in and they’re like ‘oh my God,’” Howard Saffan, president of the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport said.

The stage and seating were made with customers in mind.

“Every seat is a good seat here. And it’s enclosed as far as an amphitheater style, so everyone’s close to the stage. It works well for everyone,” Jim Koplik, president of Live Nation CT & Upstate NY said.

Click here for the 2023 Season Calendar and to buy tickets.