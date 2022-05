HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital recently performed its 2,000th successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.

Dr. Jawad Haider, the Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute discusses the major milestone and the institute.

