NEW HAVEN, (WTNH) — A new vaccine to prevent one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of breast cancer is in critical trials.

Triple-negative breast cancer makes up 10-15 percent of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.

The new vaccine targets triple-negative breast cancer. It is currently being tested on women who have already been treated for triple-negative breast cancer.

Dr. Patricia Defusco, the medical director of the Breast Program at Hartford HealthCare joined News 8 for an interview to discuss the next phases in the clinical trials.

