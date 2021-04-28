Hartford HealthCare expert discusses Patient Experience Week

(WTNH)– This week is National Patient Experience Week – celebrating the countless healthcare staff who contribute to making patient interactions as positive as they can be. This year was challenging to say the least and here to talk about the ways patient experience impacts overall wellness is Laura Bailey, Regional Vice President of Patient Care Services of the Hartford Region at Hartford HealthCare.

Bailey discusses when the patient experience start, the changes in patient experience during COVID and how Hartford HealthCare has adapted in the interests of the patients in the video above.