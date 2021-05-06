Hartford Healthcare hosting free educational webinars this month to educate public on surgical weight loss

(WTNH) — Local doctors from Hartford Healthcare are hosting free educational webinars in May to educate the public about surgical weight loss.

Aziz Benbrahim, MD and Edward Hannoush, MD will be hosting free educational webinars to teach more about surgical weight loss and a review of procedures offered. They will also touch on the risks and benefits of surgery, weight loss outcomes and details on the program process.

There also will be a live Q&A session with the surgeon teaching.

Patients are required to attend an education session associated with the hospital program of their choice.

The link and webinar details will be sent via email a couple of days prior to the class. Upcoming webinars for this month are scheduled for May 7 or 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., or May 17 or 25, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Registration is required and there are required questions as part of the registration process. To register, call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or visit HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses.