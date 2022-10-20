TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The seasons are changing, and that may mean it’s time for a career change!

Hartford HealthCare is hosting a job fair in Torrington on Thursday, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hartford HealthCare at Home on 65 Commercial Blvd.

Some of the positions available to discuss include: registered and licensed practical nurses, athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language therapists, food and nutrition services, administrative colleagues, and environmental services.

These job opportunities can be seen around the state, according to Hartford HealthCare.

Hartford HealthCare at Home, Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home, Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, and St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services are all looking to hire healthcare professionals.

To reserve a spot at the job fair, participants can email HHCRecruiting@hhchealth.org or explore opportunities at HHCcareers.org.

Or, for more information, contact Leaja Johnson at (860) 406-6864.