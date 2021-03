(WTNH)– A new study released this week by Stop AAPI highlights that in the last year there have been nearly 4,000 racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans.

Hartford HealthCare Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, Mui Mui Hin-McCormick, shares her personal and professional thoughts on Anti-Asian discrimination and how Hartford HealthCare is responding through the Hartford HealthCare Diversity, Equity and Inclusion council in the video above.