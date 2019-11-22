Hartford Hospital breaks ground on expansion

(WTNH) — Hartford Hospital is expanding. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for an expansion on the Bliss building.

The addition will give the hospital four floors of extra space for MRIs, radiology, critical care and surgical care.

The layout is expected to make for an easier and more seamless patient experience.

Bimal Patel, the President of Hartford Hospital said, “First and foremost, our ability to provide care in the most efficient way goes up. This would house the latest technology… It also is an economic stimulus for our local area, because the construction jobs and other things are going to grow here just because of this project.”

Construction is expected to start next month. The expansion will open in August of 2021.