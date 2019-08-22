Hartford Hospital nurse reunites with motorcycle accident victim she helped on I-84

(WTNH) — A very happy reunion at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday.

Jorge Diaz was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on I-84 last month. Hartford Hospital Nurse Laura Miller was just heading home after finishing her shift when she spotted Diaz lying on the highway and got out of her car to help.

Diaz calls Miller his ‘guardian angel.’

Miller says nursing is a calling that never ends, even when you’re off duty.

