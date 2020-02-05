Hartford is the most dangerous city in Connecticut, study finds

Connecticut

by: WTNH staff

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — RoadSnacks has released its list of the most dangerous cities in Connecticut for 2020.

The company analyzed 93 cities by looking at the FBI’s latest crime report for violent crime and property crime statistics for every place with over 7,000 residents.

From there, it weeded out the top 10 most dangerous cities in the state and found that Hartford was number one.

The full list is below:

  1. Hartford
  2. New Haven
  3. Waterbury
  4. New Britain
  5. Plainville
  6. Bloomfield
  7. Derby
  8. New London
  9. East Windsor
  10. East Hartford
Credit: RoadSnacks

According to RoadSnacks, Bridgeport recorded the highest numbers of property crimes and violent crimes in the state’s history.

On the other hand, the company found that the following cities were the safest:

  1. Weston
  2. Ridgefield
  3. Easton
  4. New Canaan
  5. Madison
  6. Suffield
  7. Redding
  8. Greenwich
  9. Newtown
  10. Canton

