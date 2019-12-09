Hartford mother to remain in U.S. after facing deportation to England despite pardon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Board of Immigration Appeals has terminated Wayzaro Walton‘s removal proceedings, which will allow her to remain in the United States, and affirmed the validity of the state’s pardon process.

The Hartford mother faced deportation to England after she was brought to the U.S. when she was 4-years-old. She lived in Hartford since 1987 and later obtained legal status.

ICE , however, tried to deport Walton after she committed a misdemeanor in 2011. The state Board of Pardons and Paroles had granted Walton a pardon but ICE wouldn’t recognize it, because the governor grants pardons in most state.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a lawsuit defending the legitimacy of Connecticut pardons. He then personally argued the case before U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, filed Amicus Brief with Board of Immigration Appeals.

Tong released the following statement on the outcome:

“Connecticut pardons count. This is a tremendous victory for Wayzaro Walton and for the entire state of Connecticut. I thank the BIA for this just and well-reasoned decision. I am overjoyed for Taz, Tamika and their daughter, who have endured unimaginable stress and trauma. Now we must work to ensure the BIA’s affirmation of Connecticut’s pardon process is applied to all relevant cases.”

Governor Ned Lamont, who has been also advocating on Walton’s behalf since she was detained in March, issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a win for every resident of Connecticut. A pardon granted in the State of Connecticut is no different than a pardon issued in any other state, and any attempt by a federal agency to ignore that would have created an unjust reality for every person who lives in Connecticut. I applaud the BIA for their fair and just implementation of the law.”

Erin O’Neil-Baker, the attorney for Walton, released this statement: