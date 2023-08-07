HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man, who was out on bond for first-degree assault, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man over the weekend, according to police.

Police said 27-year-old Chan Williams-Bey shot two people early Sunday morning on Wethersfield Avenue.

According to police, Williams-Bey has a lengthy criminal history and was arrested eight times in recent years.

On Monday, he faced a judge with little emotion on charges of murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm, all while he has eight other pending court cases and a total of $800,000 dollars bond already posted in previous cases for release.

“This defendant clearly presents a danger to the community and frankly nothing short of a very high bond is appropriate,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jesse Giddings said.

Police arrested Williams-Bey on Sunday for the murder of 24-year-old Jordon Phipps.

According to court documents, Williams-Bey walked up to Phipps and another man outside a Sunoco Gas Station. He spoke to them briefly before shooting Phipps in the head.

Williams-Bey also shot the other man, but the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The defendant is seen on video, identified by photo array as well as officers who know who he is, walking up to the victim here shooting him as well as another party, killing one of the victims,” Giddings said.

“He shouldn’t have been out of jail, this incident wouldn’t have happened,” said Reverend Henry Brown.

In 2021, Williams-Bey was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in the death of a 37-year-old Hartford man who police said was an innocent bystander.

Mayor Luke Bronin says his bond was set at $1.7 million and then reduced to $250,000.

He posted that bond and was out on pre-trial release at the time of the deadly double shooting.

“Our police have done their job repeatedly arresting the same individual and yet he’s still out there creating harm, grief and death out there in our community, it’s not acceptable,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.) said.

State Sen. Paul Cicarella (R-Conn.) agreed stating Williams-Bey should not have been on the street.

“We must start considering the families that live in our cities because they are paying the biggest price from violence and failed policy…because it happened in a major city, legislative democrats consider it to be a part of city life. However, the families of these countless murder victims do not consider this to be an acceptable part of life. They want change and leadership must act immediately,” Cicarella said.

State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D-Conn.) said Williams-Bey was out on bond due to the state constitution.

“Under the Connecticut constitution, a court is not allowed to hold someone in lieu of bail no matter how heinous the alleged crime and the legislature cannot fit that without first changing the constitution. This past legislative session, I offered an amendment to change the constitution but unfortunately, several House Republicans voted against that proposal,” Stafstrom said.

A law increasing bail for repeated serious firearm offenders was passed this legislative session.

Williams-Bey’s bond was set at $5 million and his previous bonds were increased by $50,000 each. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the surviving victim.

Phipps’ family was in the courtroom today telling News 8 off camera the 24-year-old leaves behind a one-year-old son who needed him. The family is now left questioning why a man previously charged in connection with the death of another man was out on bond.