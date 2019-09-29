Hartford PD: One man in critical condition after shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a shooting incident early Saturday morning in the area of Broad Street and Ward Street.

Police say a 27-year-old male victim was transported to Hartford Hospital via a private vehicle. The acquaintance who brought the victim to the hospital was with the man when he was shot.

There was no 911 call and the police were notified of the shooting by the hospital.

The victim is still in critical condition, according to police.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.