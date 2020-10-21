 

Hartford PD investigate shooting on Albany Avenue as homicide

Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Albany Avenue that left on man dead Tuesday night.

Police responded to 1487 Albany Avenue in Hartford for reports of a shooting. Officials say a man was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. He has since died of his injuries.

Police also say Albany Avenue was closed temporarily to traffic between Homestead Avenue and Baltimore Street.

Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are investigating.

