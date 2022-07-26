HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made seven arrests following a shootout in April.

Hartford police responded to a location known as “The Party House” at 2566 Main St. on April 18 for a total of 47 rounds fired. At the scene, officers found a large crowd, including children, running from the area. Multiple casings were found in the parking lot, police said.

One person from the scene, a man in his twenties, arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. While he was initially in critical condition, but he moved to stable, police said. He has since been released.

Through recovered video, the HPD determined that several shooters were involved in the incident.

Seven people in total were arrested: Michael Robinson, 23; Chevon Grant, 25; Aaron Christian, 28; Kejuan Williams, 29; Romelle Hardy, 23; Antonio Santiago, 32; and Kyrin Jackson, 32.