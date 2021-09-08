Hartford man extradited from Florida, charged with murder in 2018 fatal shooting on Garden Street

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– A Hartford man is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting back in 2018.

Hartford Patrols responded to a Shot Spotter on Garden Street on Aug. 20, 2018. According to police, the Shot Spotter recorded seven rounds. When police arrived at the scene they found the victim, Randolph Paidama, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paidama was pronounced dead on the sense.

The suspect was later identified as Vincent Etwaroo. In June 2021, probable cause was developed and a warrant for Etwaroo’s arrest was issued. Etwaroo was found in Florida and taken into custody by U.S. Marshall Service. He was extradited to Connecticut on Friday, Sept. 3.

Etwaroo is charged with murder and his bond is set at $900,000.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say anyone with information should call the HPD Tip Line.