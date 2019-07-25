Hartford police investigating homicide shooting on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford were dispatched to Hillside Avenue for a homicide shooting investigation early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 365 Hillside Avenue. Police are currently on scene and investigating.

No other information has been given at this point.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.