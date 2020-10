HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident on Airport Road South Monday.

Police say a motorcycle collided with a tractor trailer on Airport Road near the ramp of Interstate 91 South/Route 5-15S. Airport Road has been shut down to traffic from Locust Street to Brainard Road.

Exit 27 off-ramp of I-91 South has been shut down as well.

Police are on scene talking to witnesses. Investigation is ongoing.

