HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools are taking on a new mental health initiative following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Say Something Initiative, run by Sandy Hook Promise, is a 24/7 national hotline where middle and high school students can submit anonymous tips to a crisis center and recognize the warning signs of someone at-risk of hurting themselves or others. The hotline is staffed by crisis counselors with training in suicide prevention, crisis management, and mental health support.

Murphy, Blumenthal call for bipartisan action on gun safety legislation

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is discussing the initiative with HPS and Sandy Hook Promise on Wednesday. Sen. Murphy has been outspoken after the shooting in Texas; on Tuesday, he joined Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), calling on legislators to enact stricter gun laws.