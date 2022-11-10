HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers are on a mission to preserve the environment, and on Thursday, one organization is worked to make Hartford greener.

Hartford resident Cinque Barrows dedicated his time to planting trees and cleaning up the Hartford Skate Park. As part of a workforce development program, Barrows and his friends joined the volunteer effort at the skate park, getting their hands dirty to make downtown Hartford greener.

“It’s one of those things, you drive by every day,” Barrows said. “Everyone is going to see it. Just to add some trees, it’ll make it look nice.”

20 trees and 10 shrubs will be planted at the skate park. Volunteers are excited to see how their hard work will change an area of Hartford, making it more attractive.

The TD Tree Days program is helping to fund community volunteer effort, led by Knox B&A organization. TD Bank’s goal is to plant 1 million trees and shrubs across the country by 2030. Since 2010, they’ve planted over 450,000.

“It involves bringing together a lot of team members so we have a fun day with it, so improving our community, making greener space,” Hartford regional vice president for commercial banking, said.

Aside from an aesthetically pleasing look, the new trees also come with environment and health benefits.

“Shade, air quality, and just beautification,” Knox Inc. Director of Programs Ashley Stewart said. “We want the residents of Hartford to feel a part of this process. We want them to look out their windows, see the beautiful trees, and things that want to make them come to Hartford Skate Park.”

Since 1966, Knox has been a leader in community greening in Hartford, and they’re on a mission to plant 750 trees across Hartford by the end of this year. They’re well on their way of achieving that goal.