Hartford State’s Attorney issues reports on fatal officer-involved shootings

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Hartford State’s Attorney has released four reports detailing the investigations of deadly officer-involved shootings.

The reports released are for these investigations:

  • July 11, 2012, death of Ernesto Morales in Hartford
Report-on-the-Death-of-Ernesto-Morales Download PDF
  • May 19, 2011, death of Edmanuel Reyes in Manchester
Report-on-the-Death-of-Edmanuel-Reyes Download PDF
  • January 1, 2009, death of Taurean Wilson in East Hartford
Report-on-the-Death-of-Taurean-Wilson Download PDF
  • March 3, 2008, death of Joseph Bak in Hartford
Report-on-the-Death-of-Joseph-BakDownload PDF

“I again wish to extend my condolences to the families of the deceased for the loss of their loved ones and my deepest apologies for the time that it has taken to complete these reports,” State’s Attorney Hardy said. “I am also publicly committing myself to the timely completion of all such investigations in the future.”

“I also extend my apologies to the police officers involved in these cases who have also waited longer than they should have had to for the formal reports on these investigations,” State’s Attorney Hardy said.

Officials note that they have not released the report for the April 20, 2019 fatal shooting of Anthony Vega Cruz in Wethersfield because the investigation is ongoing.

To learn more about the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice, click here.

