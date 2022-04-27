HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A host of Hartford area organizations are teaming up with the city and the state to bring a massive food festival to the capital city this June. It’s all coming together in June to showcase Hartford’s culinary offerings.

If you grew up in this region, you might remember the festival. It did exist once, but it went away for years. Now, it’s back.

“Use the tokens to sample restaurants. We expect up to 30 restaurants to participate,” said March Sherer, Hartford Taste Festival.

Food, music, and fun on the plaza. Constitution Plaza that is. Two stages of entertainment and all kinds of food. That’s what you can expect in June at the Hartford Taste Festival. It’s free to enter, but you’ll have to pay for tokens to then sample food.

It’s been in the works since 2019, then COVID-19 threw a curveball into the plans. It originated as an idea to benefit Foodshare, the region’s food bank, the same organization that ran massive distributions at Rentschler Field.

Insurance company The Hartford is covering fees so local, hard-hit restaurants can participate for free. The event will frum from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 10 and 11.

“The food of Hartford is what makes us unique. We’ve got every cuisine you can think of brought to use by people who were immigrants to our community and it’s what makes us who we are,” said David Griggs, Metro Hartford Alliance.

“A great chance to support restaurants you already know and love, to discover restaurants you don’t know yet, but will once you do, and to support our return in the wake of these past couple of years as a community. This is going to be a great spring and summer in the city of Hartford. There’s a lot going on,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Restaurant owners interested in signing up for the event can click here.