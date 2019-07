HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Yard Goats and the Hartford Whalers are celebrating their third annual “Whalers Alumni Weekend.”

The events are kicking off Friday with a visit to Uconn Health.

Players will cheer up patients at the hospital and they’ll also visit the cancer center starting at 10 a.m.

For more details on Whalers Alumni Weekend event, click here.