$1.5 million going toward 68 youth-serving organizations in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer isn’t over yet — the city of Hartford, as part of its “summer unity” program, is awarding dozens of youth organizations.

68 of them will get a piece of $1.5 million. That money will go toward sports, performing arts, and cultural programs for more than 11,000 kids.

“Thank you so much for your commitment to Hartford’s kids. Thank you for stepping up in ways that were unprecedented during this pandemic, this summer and continue stepping up and doing even more in the fall and the winter as we continue to help our kids recover,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Some of the money is being reimbursed for the work the organizations have already done.

The funding came from the American Rescue Plan.