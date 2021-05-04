$1.9-million from American Rescue Plan to go to teen services, programs in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The lieutenant governor and the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) are pushing for a proposal to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for safe spaces for the state’s teens.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford Tuesday to meet with the state’s DCF. They say a move from Governor Ned Lamont would allocate funds from the ARP to make sure teens have a safe space to go, particularly in the summer.

“Because we know it has been a very challenging year, people have been isolated, especially kids, so we wanted to use the money from the American Rescue Plan…In a way that would be most productive to get you ready to enjoy the summer and to start school,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Gov. Lamont is allocating $1.9-million to go to those teen community programs in Hartford and beyond.