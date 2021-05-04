$1.9-million from American Rescue Plan to go to teen services, programs in CT

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The lieutenant governor and the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) are pushing for a proposal to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for safe spaces for the state’s teens.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford Tuesday to meet with the state’s DCF. They say a move from Governor Ned Lamont would allocate funds from the ARP to make sure teens have a safe space to go, particularly in the summer.

“Because we know it has been a very challenging year, people have been isolated, especially kids, so we wanted to use the money from the American Rescue Plan…In a way that would be most productive to get you ready to enjoy the summer and to start school,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Gov. Lamont is allocating $1.9-million to go to those teen community programs in Hartford and beyond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

State leaders, DCF pushing for funding from American Rescue Plan to go to teen services, programs in CT

News /

Mothers United Against Violence calling on lawmakers to help stop senseless violence in Hartford

News /

Three men injured in triple shooting on Norwich Street; Hartford PD investigating

News /

Bill allowing CT adults adopted as kids to access their original birth certificate passes in state House

News /

Anchor store leaving Shoppes at Buckland Hills; officials say it's sign of customers moving more to online shopping

News /

Flag of Poland flies over State Capitol for Polish Constitution Day

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss