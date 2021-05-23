1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Homestead Ave in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An early morning shooting on Homestead Avenue has left one person dead, and another in critical condition.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., Hartford Police officers responded to Buggy Bath Car Wash on Homestead Avenue after a shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a male, and a female. Both victims were transported to St. Francis hospital for treatment.

Officials say a short time later, the female victim died as a result of her injuries. Police identified the female victim as 26-year-old Jassmin Lewis of East Hartford.

The male victim underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).