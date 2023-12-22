BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died and one person is injured after a crash on Friday night in Bristol, according to police.

The Bristol Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Wolcott Road and Old Wolcott Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and one was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Bristol Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver who was pronounced on scene had been travelling southbound on Wolcott Road when they crossed over the double center line. The vehicle was then hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The names of the drivers are not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information on the investigation, you are asked to contact Bristol Police Officer Katherine Verillo at 860 584-3031 or KatherineVerillo@bristolct.gov.