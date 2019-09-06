1 dead, 3 injured in East Hartford officer-involved shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is dead and a woman and two police officers are injured after an officer-involved shooting in East Hartford on Thursday night.

Police say that just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Skyline Drive where they found a woman severely hurt.

According to police, the woman’s husband was violent towards officers and despite attempts to use a taser, lethal force had to be used to take him down.

The woman is in critical condition at the hospital at this time.

The two officers are also being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The couple has two elementary-aged school children who are now with family.

The incident remains under investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.