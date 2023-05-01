BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead after a fire on Monday night in Bristol, according to officials.

The Bristol Fire Department said crews arrived at a home on Steele Road upon report of a fire. Fire officials said they saw heavy smoke at the front of the home, so they went in through the back.

One person was able to escae the burning home by herself and said one person was still inside the basement.

Fire officials went into the basement and pulled out the person who was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.