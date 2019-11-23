 

1 killed in fire at Glastonbury apartment

Hartford

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Glastonbury apartment Friday night.

The fire started in a unit at Griswold Gardens on Salem Court just before 8:30 p.m.

After putting out the fire, crews went in for a search and rescue effort and found the victim on the second floor, Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz told News 8 crews on scene.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

It is unclear how the fire started. Police, the Glastonbury Fire Marshal’s Office, and the state fire marshal’s office will be investigating.

Thurz said crews are working to restore power to the units that were uninvolved in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hartford

