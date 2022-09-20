HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of Broad Street, between Russ and Grand streets, around 3 p.m. The shooting took place just blocks away from the state Capitol. Officers found shell cases at the scene.

Police said both victims arrived at Hartford Hospital where one succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

Detectives are canvassing the area and are going door to door to look for witnesses to the shooting/

Hartford police believe the shooting was caught on video. They are asking residents and businesses to share surveillance footage with the Hartford police.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.