ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon following a crash in Rocky Hill, according to police.

The motorcycle and another vehicle crashed at about 2:30 p.m. in the intersection of Cromwell Avenue and Cold Spring Road, according to police.

The motorcycle was driving north on Cromwell Avenue, and the other vehicle was coming out of a parking lot in the 900 block of Cromwell Avenue at the time of the crash, according to police.

The motorcycle driver died at a hospital. The other vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not yet been publicly released.

This is a developing situation and updates will be added as they are made available.