EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A firefighter was injured during a house fire Sunday night in East Granby.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Rich Driscoll, crews were called to a fire at about 11 p.m. on North Main Street. The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.

Three people were home when the fire started, but they all made it out safely. The home, however, was badly damaged.

“Pretty close to a total loss to be truthful,” Discoll said. “Still looking into the cause and origin. We’re working with the state fire marshal’s office because of the scope of the loss.”

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.