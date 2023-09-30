MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was injured in a second-alarm house fire on James Street Saturday morning.

The Meriden Fire Department got a call at 6:54 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story house on James Street.

Fire officials found a heavy fire coming from the rear stairwell on the second floor of the house.

All occupants were evacuated from the house and no civilians were injured.

One firefighter was transported to Mid-State Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to the fire department.

Due to the volume of the fire, fire officials said they transitioned to a defensive posture, allowing companies to re-enter for an extensive overhaul operation.

All Meriden Fire Companies responded along with Hartford Hospital Emergency Medical Services. Fire officials said the fire was knocked down in about an hour and a half.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.