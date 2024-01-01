ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Rocky Hill, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls at around 6:45 p.m. about a crash on West Street at the Gilbert Avenue intersection. Officers found one of the vehicles had rolled over.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, and one is in critical condition, police said. The other is in fair condition. No passengers were in either vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Rocky Hill Police Officer Brandon Caires or Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at (860) 258-2511.