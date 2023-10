WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A person was injured after a crash late Sunday night on Interstate 84 in West Hartford, according to state police.

State police said troopers from Toop H responded to the crash around 11:57 p.m. on I-84 eastbound in the area of Exit 44. One person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The highway was shut down due to debris in the roadway but all lanes reopened at 1:43 a.m.

