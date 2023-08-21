MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured Monday morning after an apartment fire in Manchester.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at 5:17 a.m., had it under control about 15 minutes later and cleared the scene by 7 a.m. About 20 firefighters were at the site.

Two-story, two-family building is located on the Middle Turnpike. In addition to the person who was injured, another has been displaced.

While officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, they found it in the kitchen when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and an adjacent hallway.