NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead after a fire at a 3-family residence, according to the New Britain Fire Department.

The fire was reported sometime Sunday morning at 468 Stanley Street in New Britain. As firefighters were battling the flames, it was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

No other information has been given by officials at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates