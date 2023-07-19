An East Hartford man was killed in a deadly dirt bike crash on Wednesday night in Hartford, according to police.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was killed in a deadly dirt bike crash on Wednesday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred on Windsor Street.

On Wednesday night, a driver saw the body of a man in the road and called police.

The victim was pronounced dead immediately after first responders arrived on scene.

The Hartford Police Department Crime Scene Division is investigating the fatal crash and an accident reconstruction team is on scene.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim as the next of kin has not yet been notified.

The Hartford Police Department is collecting digital evidence, surveillance footage and statements from witnesses.

No other information is available at this time.