HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday.

Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.

Police described the victim as a man in his twenties and said he was alert and conscious while at the hospital.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity or if anyone else was involved in the shooting.