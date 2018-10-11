1 person apprehended following multiple car break-ins in Rocky Hill

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved FILE - (Kent Pierce/ WTNH)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials say one person has been apprehended following a number of car break-ins in Rocky Hill.

According to police, a suspect was apprehended in Wethersfield with a stolen license plate out of Rocky Hill.

This comes following multiple reports of car break-ins.

Authorities stated that property believed to have been stolen has been recovered, but that they haven't been able to return that property to the victim.

Police are asking anyone whose vehicle has been broken into recently to contact officials as soon as possible by dialing 860-258-7640.