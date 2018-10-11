Hartford

1 person apprehended following multiple car break-ins in Rocky Hill

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:24 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:24 PM EDT

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials say one person has been apprehended following a number of car break-ins in Rocky Hill.

According to police, a suspect was apprehended in Wethersfield with a stolen license plate out of Rocky Hill.

This comes following multiple reports of car break-ins.

Authorities stated that property believed to have been stolen has been recovered, but that they haven't been able to return that property to the victim.

Police are asking anyone whose vehicle has been broken into recently to contact officials as soon as possible by dialing 860-258-7640.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center