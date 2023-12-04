NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was rescued after a fire at an apartment complex Monday in Newington, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. on Willard Avenue near Halleran Drive. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they declared a working fire and were able to locate a fire in a kitchen.

Officials said dozens were evacuated from the building and that one person was rescued and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire has been knocked down and the scene has been cleared. Willard Avenue and New Britain Avenue were closed while crews were on the scene but have since been reopened.